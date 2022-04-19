Platinum Partners Execs Seek High Court Review of Securities Fraud Convictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Platinum Partners hedge fund executives have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review their convictions based upon their alleged participation in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.

In a March 29 petition for certiorari, Mark Nordlicht and David Levy argue that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York had the discretion to grant them a new trial because the evidence presented at their trial was flawed.

However, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held that, absent evidentiary or instructional error, the District …