Enstar Objects to Calif. Federal Magistrate Judge’s Discovery Order in Reinsurance Dispute

LOS ANGELES — Enstar Holdings US LLC has objected to a California federal magistrate judge’s order requiring the production of information concerning all disputed reinsurance claims asserted against Enstar Group Ltd. (EGL), contending the discovery request was overbroad and irrelevant.

In an April 8 objection filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Enstar argues that while the judge appropriately denied discovery requests more targeted to EGL’s individual subsidiaries and other insurers, she erred in allowing California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG)’s Request for Production 31, which includes all 72 EGL subsidiaries around the world, without limitation. …