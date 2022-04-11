Reinsurer Seeks Dismissal of Bad Faith, Unjust Enrichment Claims in $600 Million Action
April 11, 2022
- Motion
NEW YORK — An Indian reinsurer has moved to dismiss claims for bad faith and unjust enrichment in a lawsuit accusing it of breaching binding authority agreements by refusing to pay a reinsurance intermediary $600 million in commissions.
In an April 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) contends the claims are duplicative of plaintiff AM RE Syndicate Inc.’s breach of contract claim.
“All three counts rest on precisely the same conduct as the breach of contract claim pled by AM Re in Count …
FIRM NAMES
- Freeborn & Peters
- Kennedys CMK LLC
