'Protecting Reinsurer Arbitration Rights in Insurer Insolvencies: In Rem v. In Personam Jurisdiction,' by Robert M. Hall

I. Introduction

When insurer insolvencies occur, reinsurance is often the largest asset of the estate, making reinsurance recoverables a top priority for state insurance company receivers. This became a major issue for reinsurers following the 1983-92 time period in which 385i insurers became insolvent, partly as a result …