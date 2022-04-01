REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Ill. Federal Judge Says Claims Ripe in Mine Subsidence Case


April 1, 2022


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has upheld certain portions of a magistrate judge’s findings in an action concerning whether a reinsurance fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous actions in which the fund sought reimbursement from the railroad for mine subsidence claims.

In a March 31 order, Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois found, among other things, that two of Union Pacific’s claims are ripe for adjudication because there is a reasonable inference that litigation on several mine subsidence claims is imminent unless Union Pacific can prevent such …


