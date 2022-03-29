Status Conference Set in N.J. Reinsurance Dispute Involving Asbestos, Silica Claims

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has ordered the parties in a reinsurance dispute over funding for the settlement of asbestos and silica claims asserted against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA) to submit a joint letter setting forth their outstanding discovery disputes, along with their positions.

On March 28, Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey set a deadline of May 12 for the letter and May 17 for a telephone status conference.

MSA had been named as a defendant in numerous lawsuits in which plaintiffs alleged …