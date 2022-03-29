Reinsurer Opposes Risk Pool’s Motion for Status Conference in Sexual Abuse Reinsurance Dispute

SEATTLE — Sompo International Reinsurance has opposed a risk management pool’s request for a status conference in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for the sexual abuse lawsuits filed against a school district, arguing that a conference is unnecessary because the dispute is arbitrable.

In a March 22 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Sompo argues there is no need for the parties to receive an update regarding the court’s review of Sompo’s motion to compel arbitration and the pool’s motion for partial summary judgment.

Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) on March 21 …