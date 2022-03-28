REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Citing Settlement, N.Y. Federal Judge Terminates Motion to Amend/Correct in Collateral Dispute


March 28, 2022


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has terminated AmTrust Insurance Co.’s motion to add $459,625.22 to a judgment requiring Signify Insurance Ltd. to post $1.6 million in collateral to secure its obligations under a reinsurance agreement, explaining the parties have reached a settlement.

On March 25, Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New cited a joint letter by the parties stating they plan to finalize the settlement within the next 30 days.

Employers HR LLC provides workers’ compensation insurance to temporary staffing agencies. In 2016, Employers began exploring the possibility of …

