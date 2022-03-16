REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Discovery Hearing Set for March 31 in Calif. Enstar Reinsurance Action


March 16, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Stipulation


LOS ANGELES — A hearing is set for March 31 in a discovery dispute between California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) and Enstar Holdings (US) LLC in a California federal lawsuit accusing Enstar of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny reinsurance claims filed by CIG's underwriting companies to maximize profits.

In a March 9 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, CIG said it will move for an order compelling Enstar to serve complete responses to each of its interrogatories and document requests and to produce all documents responsive to the requests.

Maiden Reinsurance …

FIRM NAMES
  • Dentons US LLP
  • Dykema Gossett LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Recalled Infant Formula

March 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS