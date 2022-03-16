Discovery Hearing Set for March 31 in Calif. Enstar Reinsurance Action
March 16, 2022
LOS ANGELES — A hearing is set for March 31 in a discovery dispute between California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) and Enstar Holdings (US) LLC in a California federal lawsuit accusing Enstar of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny reinsurance claims filed by CIG's underwriting companies to maximize profits.
In a March 9 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, CIG said it will move for an order compelling Enstar to serve complete responses to each of its interrogatories and document requests and to produce all documents responsive to the requests.
Maiden Reinsurance …
