Trial Date Set in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Case

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has scheduled a jury trial to begin July 26 in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision.

Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California set the trial date on March 8.

Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability Coverage for the 2013/2014 program year. ICRMA is indemnified under a facultative reinsurance certificate issued by Argonaut Insurance Co.

StarStone National …