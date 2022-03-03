Ohio Federal Judge Stays Reinsurers’ $2 Million Action Against Aircraft Maintenance Co.
March 3, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has stayed a lawsuit in which three reinsurers seek to recoup $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash, pending an ongoing investigation of the incident.
In a Feb. 28 order, Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio granted the parties’ joint motion for a 120-day stay, in which they explained that a third party will be completing a teardown and inspection of the plane’s engines within the next month.
“Once the teardown and inspection is complete, …
