Ohio Federal Judge Stays Reinsurers’ $2 Million Action Against Aircraft Maintenance Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has stayed a lawsuit in which three reinsurers seek to recoup $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash, pending an ongoing investigation of the incident.

In a Feb. 28 order, Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio granted the parties’ joint motion for a 120-day stay, in which they explained that a third party will be completing a teardown and inspection of the plane’s engines within the next month.

“Once the teardown and inspection is complete, …