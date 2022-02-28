Motion in Limine Concerning Extrinsic Evidence Denied Ahead of Mass. Reinsurance Trial
February 28, 2022
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge overseeing dispute over reinsurance coverage for Lamorak Insurance Co.’s settlement of pollution claims has denied Lamorak’s motion for a ruling that extrinsic evidence of the slip contracts’ terms should be admissible at the upcoming trial.
Trial in the case is set to begin on March 1 before Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
Lamorak issued three umbrella policies to chemical manufacturer Olin Corp. in the 1970s. The defendant London Market Reinsurers (LMR) reinsured Lamorak’s risk under three facultative contracts. Olin became liable for the costs of …
