Parties Say Discovery Ongoing in N.J. Federal Reinsurance Dispute

NEWARK, N.J. — The parties in a reinsurance dispute over funding for the settlement of asbestos and silica claims asserted against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA) told a New Jersey federal magistrate judge that they are conferring to discuss whether the existing deadlines are sufficient to complete discovery.

In a Feb. 16 letter to Magistrate Judge Michael Hammer of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties explained that “the pandemic and discovery disputes have hindered the parties’ ability to complete document discovery within the time frame they anticipated.”

“The parties do not currently …