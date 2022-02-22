Policyholder Opposes Applied Underwriters’ Motion to Dismiss $1 Million Action

OMAHA, Neb. — A former workers’ compensation policyholder told a Nebraska federal court that it pled viable claims for breach of contract and misrepresentation against Applied Underwriters Inc. (Applied) and its captive reinsurer in an action involving a reinsurance participation agreement.

In a Feb. 11 opposition, Certified Moving & Storage Company LLC contends the defendants failed to reimburse it based upon its actual losses in accordance with the parties’ contract and Applied’s marketing materials.

“As of the filing of this lawsuit, Applied has only offered to reimburse approximately $212,000 in owed premiums. This number wrongly assumes $1,700,000 in losses when …