Status Report Ordered in Reinsurance Dispute Involving Deadly Trucking Accident

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has ordered the parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision to meet and confer and to file a joint status report by March 4.

In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha said the report should include the status of settlement negotiations, and indicate the parties' readiness to proceed to trial in April or May.

Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability Coverage for …