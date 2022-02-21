REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Status Report Ordered in Reinsurance Dispute Involving Deadly Trucking Accident


February 21, 2022



LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has ordered the parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision to meet and confer and to file a joint status report by March 4.

In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha said the report should include the status of settlement negotiations, and indicate the parties' readiness to proceed to trial in April or May.

Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability Coverage for …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien

March 09, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More

March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel

MORE DETAILS