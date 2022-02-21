Status Report Ordered in Reinsurance Dispute Involving Deadly Trucking Accident
February 21, 2022
LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has ordered the parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision to meet and confer and to file a joint status report by March 4.
In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha said the report should include the status of settlement negotiations, and indicate the parties' readiness to proceed to trial in April or May.
Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability Coverage for …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien
March 09, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More
March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel