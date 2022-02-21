Settlement Talks Proceed in $20 Million Action Against Markel Former CEO

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has continued stay of a lawsuit in which an investor has accused Markel CATCo Investment Management Limited former CEO Anthony Belisle of causing it to lose $20 million by fraudulently inducing it to invest in a fund tied to reinsurance business operated by Markel’s affiliate.

In a Feb. 11 order, Judge Sheri P. Chappell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida granted the parties’ joint motion for a stay until May 19, in which they explained they “are actively negotiating a global settlement” and “believe that there is an …