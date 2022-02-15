REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

SCOR Re Sued for $6.9 Million in Reinsurance Proceeds in Conn. Federal Court


February 15, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


HARTFORD, Conn. — First State Insurance Co. has sued SCOR Reinsurance Co. in Connecticut federal court, seeking more than $6.9 million in proceeds under a facultative reinsurance certificate

In a Feb. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, First State alleges SCOR is liable for the portion of an underlying settlement pursuant to the certificate’s “follow the settlements” provision.

The certificate reinsures an Excess umbrella liability policy that First State issued to its insured for the period of Oct. 31, 1981, to Oct. 31, 1982, the complaint says. First State alleges it “paid tens …

FIRM NAMES
  • Day Pitney

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS