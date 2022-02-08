Reinsurers Oppose Lamorak’s Motion in Limine as to Reinsurance Slips Ahead of Trial

BOSTON — London Market Reinsurers (LMRs) have opposed Lamorak Insurance Co.’s motion for a ruling that slip reinsurance policies “are not complete and fully integrated contracts,” and that extrinsic evidence of the contracts’ terms should be admissible at the upcoming trial.

In their Feb. 7 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the reinsurers contend the motion in limine is improper because it is asking the court to decide an issue set for trial.

Lamorak issued three umbrella policies to chemical manufacturer Olin in the 1970s. The LMRs reinsured Lamorak’s risk under three facultative …