Captive Reinsurer Urges Dismissal of $934 Million Action for Lack of Jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An offshore reinsurer is urging a federal judge to adopt a report and recommendation that a pension plan’s lawsuit seeking the return of $934 million in withdrawal liability payments be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In a Feb. 4 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Cardem says the magistrate judge engaged in a thorough analysis before concluding it lacks sufficient contacts with the United States.

Walter Energy Inc. operated a coal mining business. Cardem is a captive insurer owned by Walter Energy. Walter Energy participated in the United Mine Workers of …