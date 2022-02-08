REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Captive Reinsurer Urges Dismissal of $934 Million Action for Lack of Jurisdiction


February 8, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Reply


WASHINGTON, D.C. — An offshore reinsurer is urging a federal judge to adopt a report and recommendation that a pension plan’s lawsuit seeking the return of $934 million in withdrawal liability payments be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In a Feb. 4 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Cardem says the magistrate judge engaged in a thorough analysis before concluding it lacks sufficient contacts with the United States.

Walter Energy Inc. operated a coal mining business. Cardem is a captive insurer owned by Walter Energy. Walter Energy participated in the United Mine Workers of …

FIRM NAMES
  • Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien

March 09, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS