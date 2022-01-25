Mich. Federal Reinsurance Action Dismissed Following Settlement

DETROIT — A federal judge has dismissed a reinsurance action in which Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. accused its reinsurer of wrongly refusing to reimburse it for loss and loss expense payments it made to Armstrong Machine Works in connection with underlying asbestos claims.

In a Jan. 21 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan explained that Amerisure and Transatlantic Reinsurance Co.have reached a settlement and filed a stipulation of voluntary dismissal with prejudice.

Amerisure’s predecessor issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Armstrong Machine Works and Armstrong Video Products between …