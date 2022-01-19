London Market Insurers Seek Pretrial Status Conference in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Action
January 19, 2022
BOSTON — Several London market reinsurers (LMR) have asked a Massachusetts federal judge for a status conference in advance of a March 1 trial in a reinsurance case involving the settlement of underlying pollution claims.
In the Jan. 18 motion, the LMRs explained that a status conference “will promote judicial efficiency because it will assist the parties in preparing for trial in an efficient and cost-effective manner, and will streamline the parties’ pretrial filings and motions and their presentations to the jury.”
The LMRs said their motion “raises multiple questions of law that, if resolved before trial, would substantively narrow …
- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo
- Sidley Austin
