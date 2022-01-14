Insurer Appeals Ruling that Arbitrator Should Decide Arbitrability of Medical Reinsurance Dispute
January 14, 2022
DETROIT — An insurer has appealed a Michigan federal judge’s dismissal of a $1 million action involving a medical excess reinsurance agreement in favor of arbitration, arguing he erred in ruling that an arbitrator should decide whether the dispute is arbitrable.
In a Jan. 10 brief filed before the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Alliance Health and Life Insurance Co. (AHL) argues the reinsurance agreement contains an “unambiguous provision limiting the arbitration clause” and “does not contain a clear and unmistakable indication that [the parties] intended to submit the issues of arbitrability to an arbitration.”
AHL further argues the …
FIRM NAMES
- Giarmarco Mullins & Horton PC
- Wilson Group Law PLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick