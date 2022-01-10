Enstar Seeks Stay of California Capital’s Calif. Federal Tortious Interference Action

LOS ANGELES — Enstar Holdings (US) LLC has asked a California federal judge to stay an action accusing it of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny reinsurance claims filed by California Capital Insurance (CIC), pending the outcome of another lawsuit filed by CIC against the reinsurer.

In a Jan. 7 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Enstar maintains that a stay of the instant case (CIC II) is warranted “because the reinsurance claims, related facts, contracts, and legal issues underlying both actions significantly overlap and because actual interference with and actual breach of …