2nd Cir. Refuses to Reconsider Reinstatement of Executives' Conviction in Securities Fraud Case

NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has refused to revisit its decision restoring the securities fraud convictions of two Platinum Partners hedge fund executives based upon evidence that they participated in a scheme involving Beechwood Re and the now bankrupt Black Elk energy Offshore Operations LLC.

On Dec. 29, the appellate court denied Mark Nordlicht and David Levy's motion for rehearing.

The litigation arises from a scheme allegedly executed by Nordlicht and Levy to defraud bondholders of a Houston-based oil and gas company, Black Elk of the proceeds of an asset sale to Renaissance Offshore …