Insurer Asks Ill. Federal Judge To Reconsider Dismissal of Reinsurer’s Owners from Tortious Interference Action
January 6, 2022
- Motion
CHICAGO — An insurer has asked an Illinois federal judge to reconsider his dismissal of the owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co. from a lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with reinsurance treaties by contesting and litigating valid reinsurance claims.
In a Jan. 3 motion filed before Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Stonegate Insurance Co. contends newly discovered evidence warrants reconsideration of Enstar (US) Inc. and Cranmore (US) Inc.’s dismissal.
In addition, Stonegate contends Judge Kendall committed a manifest error of law by ruling that Section 155 of the Illinois Insurance …
FIRM NAMES
- Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP
- Levin Ginsburg
- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC
- Selendy & Gay PLLC
