REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Liquidator May Not Use Assets from Insolvent Insurers’ Estates to Pay Certain Claims, Pa. Court Rules


December 29, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled en banc that state law bars the liquidator of two insolvent insurers from using assets from their estates to pay policyholder claims that exceed applicable statutory guaranty association limits and accrue more than 30 days after the policies were terminated by the liquidations.

In a Dec. 22 opinion, the court also rejected the liquidator’s argument that that the termination of a policy mandated by Sections 520 and 521 of Article V gives rise to a breach of contract claim entitled to class (b) priority, noting that damages for breach of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS