Captive Insurer Seeks Judgment in Sexual Misconduct Reinsurance Action
December 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
FLINT, Mich. — A captive insurer has moved for partial judgment on the pleadings in a lawsuit in which Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has disclaimed liability for the University of Michigan’s settlement of sexual misconduct claims, arguing that a claimant’s 2013 tuition refund requests did not constitute a “claim first made.”
In a Dec. 15 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Veritas Insurance Corp. contends Munich Re cannot deny reinsurance coverage based upon its assertion that the requests constitute a “claim,” because they did not seek relief for a “wrongful act.”
Veritas is …
FIRM NAMES
- Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco PLLC
- Bush Seyferth PLLC
- Clyde & Co. US LLP
- Covington & Burling
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick