Captive Insurer Seeks Judgment in Sexual Misconduct Reinsurance Action

FLINT, Mich. — A captive insurer has moved for partial judgment on the pleadings in a lawsuit in which Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has disclaimed liability for the University of Michigan’s settlement of sexual misconduct claims, arguing that a claimant’s 2013 tuition refund requests did not constitute a “claim first made.”

In a Dec. 15 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Veritas Insurance Corp. contends Munich Re cannot deny reinsurance coverage based upon its assertion that the requests constitute a “claim,” because they did not seek relief for a “wrongful act.”

Veritas is …