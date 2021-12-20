Investor Sues Former Markel CEO in Fla. Federal Court for $20 Million in Damages
December 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
TAMPA, Fla. — An investment business has sued Markel CATCo Investment Management Limited’s former CEO in Florida federal court, accusing him of causing it to lose $20 million by fraudulently inducing it to invest in a fund tied to reinsurance business operated by Markel’s affiliate.
In a Dec. 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, HWH Realty Holdings LLC alleges Anthony “Tony” Belisle made various misrepresentations which led to its June 2017 investment in Markel CATCo’s Limited Diversified Arbitrage Fund (LDAF).
The LDAF’s performance was tied to the reinsurance business operated by Markel …
