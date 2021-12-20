REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

TransRe Asks Mich. Federal Judge to Dismiss Amerisure’s Consumer Protection Claim


December 20, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


DETROIT — Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. has asked a Michigan federal judge to dismiss Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s consumer protection claim in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing TransRe’s challenged conduct was not consumer-oriented.

In its Dec. 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, TransRe contends N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 349 is a consumer protection statute intended to protect consumers from deceptive conduct in the marketplace and is not intended to regulate the conduct of sophisticated business parties.

“Amerisure’s attempt to impose liability on TransRe under § 349 is misguided and patently meritless, …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS