TransRe Asks Mich. Federal Judge to Dismiss Amerisure’s Consumer Protection Claim

DETROIT — Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. has asked a Michigan federal judge to dismiss Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s consumer protection claim in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing TransRe’s challenged conduct was not consumer-oriented.

In its Dec. 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, TransRe contends N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 349 is a consumer protection statute intended to protect consumers from deceptive conduct in the marketplace and is not intended to regulate the conduct of sophisticated business parties.

“Amerisure’s attempt to impose liability on TransRe under § 349 is misguided and patently meritless, …