TransRe Moves to Strike Amerisure’s Bad Faith Allegations, Attorneys’ Fees Demands

DETROIT — Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. has asked a Michigan federal judge to strike Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s demands for attorneys’ fees in a $1 million reinsurance dispute, arguing that Michigan law bars recovery of such damages in a breach of contract action

In a Dec. 14 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, TransRe further argues Amerisure’s allegations that TransRe denied its claim in bad faith must be stricken as well because they are barred by Michigan and New York law.

Amerisure’s predecessor issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Machine Works …