Amerisure Agrees to Strike Punitive Damages References from 2nd Amended Complaint

DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has agreed to strike references to punitive damages in its second amended complaint accusing Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. of breaching a reinsurance agreement by failing to pay for certain payments made in connection with underlying asbestos losses.

Likewise, in the Dec. 13 stipulation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, TransRe agreed to strike its affirmative defenses relating to punitive damages.

Amerisure’s predecessor issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Machine Works and Armstrong Video Products between 1976 and 1990. TransRe reinsured portions of Amerisure’s liability under 1981 and …