Ga. Supreme Court Reinstates Arbitration Award in Captive Reinsurance Dispute


December 15, 2021


ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia has reinstated an order confirming a $462,971 arbitration award issued in favor of a car dealership and its captive reinsurer, ruling that the arbitrator did not act in manifest disregard of the law in interpreting the parties’ underlying contract.

In a Dec. 14 order, the court said the arbitrator “fashioned a remedy that he deemed just and equitable within the scope of the agreements of the parties to determine a fair compensation,” adding that he was authorized to do so.

Southern Mountain Adventures LLC (“the Dealer”) owns three vehicle dealerships in Georgia and …


