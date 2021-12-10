REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

D.C. Magistrate Judge Recommends Dismissal of $934 Million Action Against Offshore Reinsurer


December 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Report & Recommendation


WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia federal magistrate judge has recommended dismissal for lack of jurisdiction of a pension plan’s lawsuit demanding the return of $934 million in withdrawal liability payments from offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd.

In a Dec. 7 report and recommendation, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed with the reinsurer that it lacks sufficient contacts with the United States, therefore personal jurisdiction is lacking.

“The evidence reflects that Cardem had non-U.S. business contacts, including insuring property in Canada and the United Kingdom and entering …

FIRM NAMES
  • Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

