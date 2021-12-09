TransRe Says Amerisure Breached Certificates by Failing to Disclose Asbestos Risk

DETROIT — Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. has asserted several affirmative defenses in response to Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s second amended complaint in which it asserted claims of bad faith against the reinsurer in a $1 million Michigan federal court action.

In a Dec. 6 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Transatlantic contends Amerisure’s claims are barred by its own breach of the facultative reinsurance certificates, which require the insurer to promptly notify Transatlantic of any potential claim.

In addition, Transatlantic asserts that to the extent Amerisure seeks indemnification for sums paid in connection with …