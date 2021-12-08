Reinsurer’s Owners Dismissed from $1 Million Tortious Interference Action
December 8, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed the owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co. from a lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with Maiden Re’s reinsurance treaties by contesting and litigating valid reinsurance claims to reduce their ultimate liability.
In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found Enstar (US) Inc. and Cranmore (US) Inc., as Fletcher’s agents, have a conditional privilege against Stonegate Insurance Co.’s tortious interference claim. Further, the insurer is prohibited by Illinois law from asserting a bad faith claim against a reinsurer’s agents, the …
FIRM NAMES
- Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP
- Levin Ginsburg
- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC
- Selendy & Gay PLLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick