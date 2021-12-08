Reinsurer’s Owners Dismissed from $1 Million Tortious Interference Action

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed the owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co. from a lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with Maiden Re’s reinsurance treaties by contesting and litigating valid reinsurance claims to reduce their ultimate liability.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found Enstar (US) Inc. and Cranmore (US) Inc., as Fletcher’s agents, have a conditional privilege against Stonegate Insurance Co.’s tortious interference claim. Further, the insurer is prohibited by Illinois law from asserting a bad faith claim against a reinsurer’s agents, the …