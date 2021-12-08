REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer’s Owners Dismissed from $1 Million Tortious Interference Action


December 8, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed the owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co. from a lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with Maiden Re’s reinsurance treaties by contesting and litigating valid reinsurance claims to reduce their ultimate liability.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found Enstar (US) Inc. and Cranmore (US) Inc., as Fletcher’s agents, have a conditional privilege against Stonegate Insurance Co.’s tortious interference claim. Further, the insurer is prohibited by Illinois law from asserting a bad faith claim against a reinsurer’s agents, the …

FIRM NAMES
  • Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP
  • Levin Ginsburg
  • Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC
  • Selendy & Gay PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS