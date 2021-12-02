REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurers Sue Aircraft Maintenance Co. After Paying $2 Million for Plane Crash


December 2, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


TOLEDO, Ohio — Three reinsurers have sued an aircraft maintenance company in Ohio federal court after paying $2 million in claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash, alleging it negligently serviced the aircraft before the accident.

In a Nov. 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the insurers seek reimbursement from Turbine Standard Ltd., alleging it negligently breached its duty to perform maintenance on the plane’s engines in a reasonable, safe, and/or workmanlike manner.

According to the complaint, the reinsurers, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) …

FIRM NAMES
  • Dinsmore & Shohl

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS