Reinsurers Sue Aircraft Maintenance Co. After Paying $2 Million for Plane Crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three reinsurers have sued an aircraft maintenance company in Ohio federal court after paying $2 million in claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash, alleging it negligently serviced the aircraft before the accident.

In a Nov. 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the insurers seek reimbursement from Turbine Standard Ltd., alleging it negligently breached its duty to perform maintenance on the plane’s engines in a reasonable, safe, and/or workmanlike manner.

According to the complaint, the reinsurers, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) …