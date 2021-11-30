Parties File Cross-Motions for Summary Judgment in 16.9 Million Reinsurance Battle

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a $16.9 million California federal court battle over reinsurance coverage for habitability, trucking and livery claims have cross-moved for summary judgment in support of their respective claims for breach of contract and bad faith.

California Capital Insurance Co. (CIG) contends in its Nov. 22 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. cannot support its assertion that the trucking claims are excluded from coverage.

Further, CIG argues that the voluntary payment doctrine bars Maiden Re from clawing back its payment on the habitability …