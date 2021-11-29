Arbitration Hearing Date Extended in Montana Reinsurance Dispute
November 29, 2021
- Joint Status Report
MISSOULA, Mont. — Arbitration is set to take place in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties, according to a joint status report filed in Montana federal court.
In the Nov. 22 filing, the parties told the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana that the arbitration hearing date has been extended because there are cross-motions for summary judgment pending before the panel.
Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACo) represents a group of Montana counties which formed a joint risk pool …
FIRM NAMES
- Matovich Keller & Huso
- Ugrin Alexander Zadick
