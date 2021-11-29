REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Amerisure May Assert Bad Faith Claims Against TransRe, Mich. Federal Judge Rules


November 29, 2021


DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has adopted a special master’s recommendation that Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. be permitted to assert bad faith claims against Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. in a $1 million reinsurance action involving underlying asbestos claims.

In a Nov. 23 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan agreed with Special Master Dennis Barnes’ determination that Transatlantic would not be prejudiced by allowing Amerisure to file a second amended complaint because no further discovery is needed.

In addition, the judge adopted Barnes’ recommendation that TransRe be allowed to amend …

