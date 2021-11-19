REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Policyholder Sues Applied Underwriters, Captive Reinsurer for $2.8 Million


November 19, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


OMAHA, Neb. — A workers’ compensation policyholder has sued Applied Underwriters Inc. (AUI) and its captive reinsurer and insurer subsidiary in Nebraska federal court, accusing them of breaching a reinsurance participation agreement (RPA) by refusing to reimburse it approximately $2.8 million.

In a Nov. 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, Certified Moving & Storage Company LLC further alleges defendants fraudulently induced it to enter the RPA and buy the workers’ compensation policy.

Applied sold the “EquityComp” workers’ compensation insurance program, which included policies underwritten by Continental Indemnity Co. and an RPA. The RPA …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS