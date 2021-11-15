REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Amerisure Urges Mich. Federal Judge to Adopt R&R in $1 Million Reinsurance Case


November 15, 2021


DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging a Michigan federal judge to adopt a special master’s recommendation that it be permitted to assert bad faith claims against Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. in a $1 million reinsurance action.

In a Nov. 12 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure says Special Master Dennis Barnes’ report is “thorough and well-reasoned” and his “recommendations are fair and measured.”

