Amerisure Urges Mich. Federal Judge to Adopt R&R in $1 Million Reinsurance Case
November 15, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Response
DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging a Michigan federal judge to adopt a special master’s recommendation that it be permitted to assert bad faith claims against Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. in a $1 million reinsurance action.
In a Nov. 12 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure says Special Master Dennis Barnes’ report is “thorough and well-reasoned” and his “recommendations are fair and measured.”
“Amerisure’s proposed second amended complaint conforms its pleading to the proof adduced during discovery supporting Amerisure’s long- pleaded claim for attorneys’ fees,” the insurer contends. “Even after …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None