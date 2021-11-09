REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Munich Re Answers Cedents’ Counterclaims in Sexual Misconduct Reinsurance Action


November 9, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Answer


FLINT, Mich. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has asserted several affirmative defenses to Veritas Insurance Co.’s counterclaims in a reinsurance action involving a $9.25 million settlement of sexual misconduct allegations filed against The University of Michigan.

In a Nov. 2 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Munich Re contends it is not bound by Veritas’ coverage determinations, settlement decisions, or loss adjustments between Veritas and the university, and that the settlement payment and legal expenses are not covered under the reinsured policies.

Veritas Insurance Corp., the captive insurer for the Regents of The …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS