Calif. Federal Judge Sends Reinsurance Dispute to Private Mediation, Extends Deadlines


November 8, 2021


LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has extended the deadlines and referred the parties to private mediation in a case in which Enstar (US) Inc. is accused of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny reinsurance claims filed by California Capital Insurance (CIC)’s underwriting companies.

In an Oct. 26 order, Judge Otis D. Wright of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California extended the deadline for hearing motions from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27.

Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. (MRNA) reinsured CIC’s underwriting companies — Eagle West Insurance Co., Monterey Insurance Co. and Nevada Capital Insurance Co. — …

