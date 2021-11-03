REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Special Master Issues Recommendations in $1 Million Federal Reinsurance Action


November 3, 2021


DETROIT — A special master has recommended that a Michigan federal court allow Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. to file a second amended complaint asserting bad faith claims in a $1 million reinsurance action, explaining that defendant Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. would not be required to conduct additional discovery.

In an Oct. 28 report and recommendation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Special Master Dennis M. Barnes further recommended that TransRe be allowed to amend one of its affirmative defenses, finding Amerisure would likewise not be prejudiced.

