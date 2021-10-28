Enstar Need Not Comply with Subpoena in Reinsurance Action, Federal Magistrate Judge Rules

LOS ANGELES — A federal magistrate judge has ruled that Enstar (US) Inc. is not required to comply with a subpoena served in a lawsuit accusing it of directing its reinsurer subsidiary to deny reinsurance claims filed by California Capital Insurance (CIC)’s underwriting companies.

In an Oct. 25 order, Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied Enstar’s motion to quash the subpoena for failure to follow local rules, but added that the subpoena was “likely untimely.”

“For that reason, Enstar need not comply with the subpoena unless Plaintiffs obtain from …