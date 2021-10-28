Railroad Urges Adoption of Magistrate Judge’s Findings in Mine Subsidence Reinsurance Case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Union Pacific Railroad Co. is urging an Illinois federal judge to rule that it has stated claims for relief as to whether a reinsurance fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous actions in which the fund sought reimbursement from the railroad for mine subsidence claims.

In an Oct. 27 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Union Pacific says a magistrate judge correctly found it stated a claim for issue preclusion (collateral estoppel) and that an injunction preventing the fund from bringing any more mine subsidence claim actions against …