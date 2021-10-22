REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurance Fund Objects to Report & Recommendation in Mine Subsidence Claim Battle


October 22, 2021


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A reinsurance fund has objected to a federal magistrate judge’s report and recommendation in which he found that Union Pacific Railroad Co. has stated claims for relief as to whether the fund is barred from relitigating issues resolved in previous actions in which it sought reimbursement from the railroad for mine subsidence claims.

In an Oct. 13 objection filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund further contends that Union Pacific has not sufficiently alleged an imminent injury warranting an injunction against the Fund, because it has not …


