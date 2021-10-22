Parties Reach Settlement in Hurricane Dorian Case Against Reinsurers

MIAMI — A Florida federal action accusing two reinsurers of tortiously interfering with a cedent’s settlement of a Hurricane Dorian claim has settled, according to a recent dismissal order.

In the Oct. 19 order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami ordered the parties to file a stipulation of dismissal, or a motion to dismiss, by Nov. 16.

In September 2017, plaintiffs Casa Besilu LLC and its owner Benjamin Leon Jr. approached Federal Insurance Co. and Chubb & Son Inc. to obtain coverage for a property in the Bahamas. Chubb and …