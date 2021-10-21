Discovery Deadlines Revised in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Coverage Action

SACRAMENTO — A California federal judge has revised discovery cutoff deadlines in a lawsuit filed by a self-insured risk pool against Munich Reinsurance America Inc. and General Reinsurance Corp. concerning reinsurance coverage for an underlying construction defects lawsuit.

In an Oct. 18 order, Judge Troy L. Nunley of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California set Dec. 20 as the deadline for non-expert discovery, Jan. 7 for disclosure of expert witnesses, Feb. 7 for the parties’ supplemental list of expert witnesses, and May 22 for supplemental discovery.

The Special District Risk Management Authority (SDRMA) insures the Transbay …