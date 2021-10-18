Century Asks Court to Appoint Umpire in Reinsurance Arbitration with Lloyd’s

PHILADELPHIA — Century Indemnity Co. has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to appoint an umpire to oversee its arbitration of reinsurance contract dispute with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, arguing that the parties have reached an impasse in the umpire selection process.

In an Oct. 14 petition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Century says Lloyd’s has refused to nominate a qualified candidate or participate in the submission of customary joint follow-up questions to the candidates.

According to the petition, a dispute arose as to whether Lloyd’s is liable to pay Century’s billings under …